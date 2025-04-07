Tripura: Suspected Bangladeshi drone found near border village

Agartala: A suspected Bangladeshi drone was recovered on Monday from Ballamukha village in South Tripura district, near the India-Bangladesh border.

According to locals, the drone had been seen flying over the border area for the past few days before it reportedly malfunctioned and crash-landed near the home of retired police constable Sadhan Majumder.

Speaking to the media, Majumder said residents had observed the object hovering near the border and suspected it was being operated remotely from Bangladesh.

After it fell, local police recovered the device.

A police officer confirmed the drone is suspected to have originated from Bangladesh. “We’ve launched an investigation to determine the source and purpose of the drone’s presence near the border,” the officer stated.

