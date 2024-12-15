Shillong: Several Bangladeshi Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been reportedly detected flying close to Sohra and Shella in Meghalaya, near the India-Bangladesh border.

The sightings have raised security concerns, particularly due to the worsening of ties between the two countries.

The UAVs, which flew in the airspace north of Chhatak and Sunamganj in Bangladesh, were detected by the Indian Air Force (IAF) radar.

One of the UAVs, identified by its transponder code TB2R1071, was reportedly operated from the Tejgaon Airbase in Bangladesh.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang stated that the matter has been taken up with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the IAF.

However, any further details on the follow-up action are not yet reported.

The BSF stated that the sophisticated UAV can only be intercepted or its ID number detected with electronic technology such as radar.