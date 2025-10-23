Agartala: A strike called by Tiprasa civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday evoked a mixed response across Tripura, crippling long-distance transport services and disrupting train movement, though normal life in Agartala remained largely unaffected.

Picketers blocked roads and railway tracks at around 61 locations, police said. Vehicular movement on national and state highways came to a standstill in several districts, while the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled at least 10 trains after agitators blocked tracks along the Assam–Agartala section.

Services of local trains connecting Agartala, Silchar, and other towns were also suspended.

In the state capital, the shutdown had a marginal impact except near Swami Vivekananda Maidan, where protestors burnt tyres and raised slogans.

The agitators demanded identification, detention, and deportation of what they termed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants allegedly settling in Tripura and other parts of the North East.

Protesters also used the strike to demand the speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord signed by the Centre, the Tripura Government, and Tipra Motha.

Though billed as an apolitical agitation, Tipra Motha workers actively participated in several locations.

Police reported no major incidents of violence, although a Tripura State Rifles trooper sustained injuries while intervening in a clash at Mungiakami. Officials also confirmed that vandals damaged a motorcycle at Kowaifung in South Tripura. Over 3,500 picketers participated across the state.

“People have supported the strike in at least 45 locations. Our demands are simple. The government must take firm steps against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and implement the tripartite agreement without delay,” Tipra Motha MLA and CSO leader Ranjit Debbarma told reporters.

He also asked the state cabinet to approve adopting the Roman script for Kokborok, emphasizing that the language does not need inclusion in the Eighth Schedule.

Debbarma said Tripura should adopt measures similar to Assam to detect and deport foreigners. “Other BJP-ruled states like Assam and Gujarat have implemented the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Tripura should follow suit,” he said.

Another CSO leader, Chitta Debbarma, alleged a lack of transparency in the deportation process.

He said, “Authorities detain people, but what happens afterward remains unknown. They must make the records public.” The organizations warned they would call a 48-hour strike if authorities did not address their demands.

Officials said authorities tightened security across vulnerable areas and maintained control over the situation.