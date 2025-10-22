Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday opposed the 24-hour strike called by civil society organisations seeking a complete stop to illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

When asked about the strike, Saha said, “We oppose such strikes. The government has already stated that government offices will remain functional, and we don’t support these kinds of activities.”

Aware of the people behind the strike, Saha said, “A group of NGOs called this strike. We know who is behind it. But let me tell them one thing: the wave of development Tripura is witnessing can never be stopped by such stunts. This is nothing but a stunt to draw media attention and to tell the whole country that Tripura faces certain issues. But, people in general know what is what.”

When asked whether the government is ready to tackle the situation, Saha said, “The government will take the right action after assessing the situation. I have also seen that some NGOs oppose the strike.”

Saha spoke to the media on the sidelines of a joining and new party office inauguration programme organized by the ruling BJP at Takarjala assembly constituency.

Notably, civil society organisations led by Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma called the 24-hour strike. Despite being an alliance partner of the BJP, Tipra Motha always prioritizes its agenda and does not hesitate to call mass movements and protests against the government it is part of.

This time, however, the organisers said an apolitical platform called the strike with a single-point agenda: to protest illegal immigration through the 856-kilometer-long Indo-Bangla border.

Speaking on the strike, MLA Ranjit Debbarma said, “Picketing and blockades will take place across the state. Even in three to four places, picketing will happen in the capital city, Agartala.”

He added that he had visited multiple places where picketers will gather. “I will be in Agartala to supervise the activists participating in the picketing. We have advised all activists and volunteers to ensure the entire process concludes peacefully,” he said.