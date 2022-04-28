Agartala: Six suspected Rohingyas have been nabbed at North Tripura’s Dharmanagar railway station for travelling without valid travel documents.

Of the six detained Rohingyas, three are male, one is a woman and two are children.

According to a police official, while the woman possesses a United Nations identity card as a Rohingya refugee, the remaining five could not produce any valid document but claimed that they came here (Dharmanagar) to visit a relative’s house.

The official said that all the six were taken to Dharmanagar police station for interrogation to know their real identities.

He said they came from Delhi to Dharmanagar by Tripura Sundari express, a long-distance train that connects Agartala with the national capital and their final destination was Kailashahar, a border sub-division of Unakoti district.

“We found inconsistency in their statements. Moreover, they could not speak Bengali and Hindi… We will act as per the law and legal action will be taken if they fail to show valid documents”, he said.