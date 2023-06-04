AGARTALA: At least six rebels of the banned militant outfit national liberation front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered on Sunday.

The six surrendered militants were newly recruited cadres of the NLFT.

The NLFT cadres surrendered before the officials of the border security force (BSF) in Tripura.

The surrendered NLFT rebels have been identified as Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura.

Also read: Tripura: Four convicted, including traffic cop for murder of bank manager

All the surrendered rebels hailed from Wakhiram Roajapara and Thalcherra from Dhalai district of Tripura.

The BSF, which has been actively involved in anti-insurgency operations, played a vital role in convincing and facilitating the surrender of these individuals.