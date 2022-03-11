AGARTALA: The Tripura government has earmarked Rs 50 crore to meet up initial expenses of setting up National Law University in the state, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Friday.

“It has already been decided that a national law university will be set up in Tripura. In today’s cabinet meeting, the state council ministers approved the constitutional part. However, no concrete decision is undertaken in regards to the place wherein the university will be opened,” Chowdhury said.

According to the minister, Tripura High Court Chief Justice will by virtue of post hold the post of chancellor and a full-time Vice-Chancellor will be appointed as per the recommendations made by the Chancellor.

“For smooth and effective functioning, a 13-member governing body will be constituted headed by Chief Justice. Apart from him, retired judges, sitting judges of the High Court, eminent lawyers and advocate general will be part of the committee be formed at the behest of Chancellor”, he said.

He added that several other committees such academic council, the executive council will be formed in due course of time.

Chowdhury said that members of the National and Tripura Bar Council would be also involved in the university’s functioning.

Sources said, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath will introduce a Bill regarding the constitution of the University in the forthcoming Assembly session starting on March 17.