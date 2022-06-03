AGARTALA: At least eight Rohingya migrants have been detained by the police after intercepting them in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The detained Rohingya migrants, including two women and five children were detained while they were on their way to Bangladesh.

The detained Rohingya migrants, who were detained by the Tripura police, had arrived in the state from Delhi via Guwahati.

After detaining them, the Tripura police produced the Rohingya migrants at the court seeking direction for the next course of action.

Tripura police informed that the illegal Rohingya migrants were intercepted during regular frisking of vehicles at a check post.

Police noticed three adults with five children travelling to bordering Boxanagar and on being questioned, they confessed that they travelled from the Rohingya camp in Delhi and were on their way to Bangladesh by ‘illegally’ cross the international border.

The detainees Rohingya migrants have been identified as Abdul Hasim (29), Fatema Begum (30) Manisha (32), while the children are Ali, Suleiman, Isaak, Tahidul Islam and Mofizul Islam, Tripura police said.

In May, BSF nabbed 24 Rohingya refugees from the Unakoti district of Tripura.