AGARTALA: A series of Bollywood-styled robberies committed by a gang of armed dacoits have sent shockwaves across Agartala city.

So far, the armed dacoits struck twice within a week and looted all the valuables, cash and gold ornaments.

Rattled by the incident, locals of Champamura, Baldakhal and Aralia area had started guarding their localities on their own.

People wielding wooden faggots, clubs and bamboo pieces were seen walking in their localities and stayed alert for the whole night to catch the perpetrators.

“It was very much clear that an organized gang of dacoits are behind the robberies. They way they are breaking the locks and entering houses stealth—it indicates the kind of expertise they hold on such kind of operations. We are after them and certainly they will be arrested very shortly,” a senior police official said.

A team of police led by SP West Tripura District B Jagadishwar Reddy visited the areas and interacted with the locals.

The locals informed the police about the experience.

The cops assured full cooperation and security has been strengthened in the areas so that the robbers could be nabbed at the earliest.

Speaking on the issue, Additional SP Rural West Tripura Anirban Das said, “Two incidents have been reported so far. All the police officers of the local police stations visited the areas. We are trying our best to catch the robbers.”

Recently, a gang of armed dacoits had stormed inside the house of contractor Liton Ghosh of Baldakhal area.

The gang members looted around Rs 70,000 cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, bank employee Rajesh Das’s house was looted in almost similar way at Aralia area located in the outskirts of Agartala city.