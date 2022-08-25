AGARTALA: Special Judge South Tripura District on Wednesday convicted a 19-year-old man and sentenced him to suffer 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The Convict Biplab Tripura is a resident of Krishnabashi para under PR Bari police station.

“The Ld. Special Judge, South Tripura, Belonia, on 24/08/2022 has convicted and sentenced an accused person namely Biplab Tripura (19) S/O Mintu Tripura of Krishnabashi Para under PR Bari Police Station in Case No. SPL 08 (POCSO) of 2020 arising out of PR Bari Police Station Case No. 76 of 2018 dated, 14/5/2018 under section 366 IPC & added section 376(1)(O) IPC & 04 of POCSO Act to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 04(four) years & to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/-for the offence punishable under section 366 IPC, in default to payment of such fine to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for one month & he is further sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of 20 (twenty) years and also to pay a fine of Rs 15000 only for the offence punishable under section 4(2) of POCSO Act, in default to payment of such fine to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 03(three) months”, a statement of Tripura Police department said.

“Police said on May 14, 2018 afternoon in absence of complainant & his wife the accused person kidnapped their minor daughter from their house and committed rape upon her”, the statement read.

It further added, “It is pertinent to mention here that thorough investigation of the case by investigating office SI Ratan Chakraborty of PR Bari Police Station (Now posted at Jolaibari Outpost under Baikhora) the police succeeded to collect all the necessary evidence against the accused person.”