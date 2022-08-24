GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to cancel several trains that run across its Rangia division in Assam.

The decision to cancel several train services that run across Assam has been taken by the NF Railway to undertake infrastructural development work at several stations under Rangia division.

“For commissioning of double line and other infrastructure development work at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata and Bijni stations of Rangiya division, undertaking Pre Non-Interlocking & Non-Interlocking works from 23rd to 30th August, 2022 in New Bongaigaon-Bijni section has become necessary. Accordingly few more trains have been cancelled, diverted, rescheduled and few others have been partially cancelled,” the NF Railway informed.

Cancelled trains:

Train no. 15934 Amritsar Jn – New Tinsukia Express commencing journey on 26 th August, 2022 & Train no. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express commencing journey on 27 th August, 2022.

August, 2022 & Train no. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express commencing journey on 27 August, 2022. Train no. 15769/15770 Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipuduar Jn. Intercity Express commencing journey from 28 th August to 30 th August, 2022.

August to 30 August, 2022. Train no. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express; Train no. 15962 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express & Train no. 15904 Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express commencing journey on 28 th August, 2022.

August, 2022. Train no. 15625 Deoghar – Agartala Express; 15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express; Train no. 15961 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express & Train no. 15078 Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya Special commencing journey on 29 th August, 2022.

August, 2022. Train no. 15933 New Tinsukia – Amritsar Jn Express & Train no. 15077 Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar Special commencing journey on 30 th August, 2022.

August, 2022. Train no. 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express commencing journey on 02nd September, 2022.

Partially Cancellation of trains: Train no. 15703 New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon Express, commencing journey from 24th to 30th August, 2022 will be short terminated at New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Bongaigaon. Train no. 15704 Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri Express, commencing journey from 25th to 31st August, 2022 will be short originated from New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between Bongaigaon and New Bongaigaon.

Diversion of trains to run via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya: Train no. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey from 24th August to 29th August, 2022; Train no. 20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 24th, 26th, 27th and 29th August, 2022 & Train no. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Northeast Express commencing journey from 27th August to 29th August, 2022 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya.

Diversion of trains to run via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon: Train no. 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey from 25th August to 29th August, 2022; Train no. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 25th, 27th & 28th August, 2022 & Train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on 28th & 29th August, 2022 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon.

Rescheduling of trains: Train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on 25th August, 2022 is rescheduled at 16:00 hours instead of 12:40 hours; Train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on 26th & 27th August, 2022 is rescheduled at 15:00 hours instead of 12:40 hours; Train no. 15634 Guwahati – Bikaner Express commencing journey on 27th August, 2022 is rescheduled at 13:45 hours instead of 10:45 hours & Train no. 15636 Guwahati – Okha Dwarka Express commencing journey on 29th August, 2022 is rescheduled at 13:45 hours instead of 10:45 hours.

Regulation of trains: Train no. 15961 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express commencing journey on 26th August, 2022; Train no. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express commencing journey on 24th, 25th & 27th August, 2022; Train no. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Northeast Express commencing journey from 24th to 26th August, 2022; Train no. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya Express commencing journey on 27th August, 2022 & Train no. 13248 Rajendra Nagar – Kamakhya Express commencing journey on 30th August will be regulated over Katihar and Alipurduar division.