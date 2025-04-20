Tripura: PWD to deploy five engineers for urgent embankment restoration in Belonia

Agartala: Tripura Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Kiran Gitte on Sunday assured the residents of Belonia that the department will depute five engineers to Belonia to expedite the maintenance and restoration of embankments along the Indian side of the Muhuri River.

The development follows the concern raised by the locals of five Tripura Panchayats located in South Tripura district, over Bangladesh’s move to raise the height of embankments beside the Muhuri river, which could further impact the flood risk in the region.

Amidst the public concern, Tripura Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte on Sunday paid a visit to Belonia and held a department review meeting.

“In order to ensure the work’s completion before the monsoon arrives, the department will depute five engineers to Belonia. As per the assessment, the workload is higher here, and hence the department will post more manpower here,” Kiran Gitte stated.

According to Kiran Gitte, the department has identified 43 locations to build the flood protection embankments. “In most areas, these projects have progressed significantly”, Kiran Gitte noted.

Urging the public not to panic, Kiran Gitte affirmed that the department is confident of completing the work by June. Moreover, public cooperation is essential for the timely completion of the project, he added.

Notably, the villagers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Nagar, Ishan Chandra Nagar, North Belonia, and Ballamukha had previously claimed that the recent floods in August 2024 had washed away the embankment on the Indian side. In the absence of strong embankments, the areas become susceptible to flash floods in the rainy season.