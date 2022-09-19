AGARTALA: Power Engineers’ Association Tripura has demanded a public apology from deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen for his alleged derogatory remarks against the whole engineers’ fraternity.

Issuing a statement, the 33-year-old body of engineers has also sought intervention of Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma into the matter.

The deputy speaker made the controversial statement last Wednesday while addressing an event at Dharmanagar in Tripura.

Targeting the engineers of RD and power department, he had said, “A section of the engineers working in PWD and power department are actively trying to malign the image of the state government. Regular complaints related to public works and power departments are being received which should not be the approach. After BJP comes to power 2023 with a bigger majority such conspiracies would not be tolerated”.

His statement, however, drew massive criticism from the power engineers’ body in Tripura that said that the views of deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen are contrary to the government.

“During the engineers’ day celebration a few days back, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma acknowledged the relentless efforts of state engineers in delivering the government projects. Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM’s dream light house project, electricity or any other scheme, the engineers are working dedicatedly for success,” the press statement had said.

The association also said that not only the engineers working in different fields, students of different engineering institutions are also aggrieved by the statement.