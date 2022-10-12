AGARTALA: President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly-built Tripura state judicial academy at Narsingarh in Agartala.

She also unveiled the model of Tripura campus of the National Law University.

President Murmu arrived in Tripura on Wednesday on a two-day tour.

She landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala at 11:15 am.

Upon arrival the President was accorded a warm welcome.

Also read: Alliance with IPFT subject to high command’s decision, says Tripura BJP

President Murmu was received by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all-women Guard of Honour by Tripura police upon her arrival in Agartala.

Later, President Droupadi Murmu also visited the central tea processing factory at Durgabari Tea Estate near Agartala in Tripura.

There she interacted with the tea garden workers.