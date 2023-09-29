Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha Party, has appealed to indigenous communities of Tripura to observe a peaceful bandh on Saturday.

He raised poignant questions regarding the unfulfilled pre-election assurances made by the ruling BJP government.

Addressing a section of public during a live session on Facebook, Pradyot addressed inquiries regarding the necessity of the bandh in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

He said, “The government of India has engaged with various tribal leaders, including IPFT, TIPRA Motha, and others. It is imperative that the Tiprasa community unites in sending a resounding message to Delhi, asserting that our demands for a constitutional solution cannot be ignored.”

He further added, “For 76 years, we have been dispossessed in our own homeland, stripped of our rights. It is time for the Centre to deliver a constitutional remedy. We have waited long enough; now we demand resolution. This is not a partisan battle, but a struggle for survival and a brighter tomorrow. Our unity must ensure a prosperous future for our progeny.”

Pradyot encouraged the Tipra Motha supporters not to waver from the integral issue, “I will be alongside you on the ground tomorrow, and fear should have no place. Let us be clear, this is not a call for violence. Vital services are exempt from the bandh, as our message is one of unity, not strife. We aim to demonstrate our unity to Delhi. No particular community should be targeted; our strength lies in collective action.”

“Our intent is to show India how a small indigenous community from Tripura can communicate with Delhi without resorting to violence. We do not seek a scenario akin to Manipur, where it is the common people who are suffering. We stand united, not against anyone, but for our rightful cause,” he added.

He pointed out that the BJP had unveiled its election manifesto prior to the 2023 Assembly elections. Yet, nearly seven months later, not a single commitment has been honoured.

“You made extensive promises to secure votes, and you emerged victorious. So, why have these assurances not been translated into action? Why have you not exerted pressure on Delhi to honour commitments pertaining to land rights, educational institutions, and more?” Pradyot asked.