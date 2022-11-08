AGARTALA: Police in Agartala city of Tripura resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a crowd of protesting teachers.

The protesting teachers, demanding employment, staged demonstration in front of the residence of Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday.

The protestors were STGT (Selection Test for Graduate Teachers) qualified candidates.

They had gathered outside the residence of Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday morning to protest.

During police action on the protesting teachers, many sustained injuries.

One of them sustained injuries on the head.

Also read: Tripura: IPFT’s Mevar Kumar Jamatia resigns as MLA, likely to join TIPRA

STGT qualified candidates were beaten up and arrested by the police after they visited Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath’s residence to meet him.

The protestors have been demanding immediate posting to all STGT-qualified aspirants.

They were informed by the Tripura government that the education department was planning for a fresh exam and hence they have to sit for the exams again.

Meanwhile, the Tripura youth Congress has condemned the police action on the Protesting teachers.

“On the orders of the education minister, STGT candidates are being harassed by the police,” the Tripura youth Congress said.

Tripura Youth Congress president Rakhu Das also met the protesting candidates.