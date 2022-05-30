AGARTALA: Opposition CPI (M) on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual event of interaction with beneficiaries to be organized in Agartala is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary action.

“Kindly let me bring to your notice a news item published in today’s issue of ‘Syandan Patrika’ of Agartala with the headline ‘PRADHNMANTRI AAPNIO?’. The content of the news is about the Prime Minister’s virtual interaction with the people on the implementation of MGNREGA and UJALA Yojana schemes in Tripura on 31st May 2022. The Office of the Prime Minister directed all the 8 DM & Collectors to make wide publication of the programme and arrange massive participation of people to hear the Prime Minister through giant screens in various places of the state,” the letter reads.

The CPI (M) also anticipated that the Prime Minister will certainly talk about the government benefits and schemes launched by the state and centre which is not permissible when MCC is in force.

“Certainly, the Prime Minister shall not propagate failure of the schemes referred to above. Whatever might be the reality of these schemes in the state, he will propagate the achievements of his Government in these two schemes at the moment when MCC is enforced in full two Districts and parts of one District in connection with bye-election to 4 Assembly seats in the state.

“On the other hand, for performing this programme, he will make use of Government’s transmission machineries, the District Administration and the official media etc. for the furtherance of the electoral prospect of his party,” the letter said.

“By launching this programme, the Hon’ble Prime Minister intentionally violates the para 4 of section VII under the caption ‘Party in Power’ of MCC which categorically bars ‘misuse of official mass media for publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power. If the highest dignitary of the country is so adamant to violate minimum norms of democratic practice, then what remains of so-called democracy in the country?” it added.