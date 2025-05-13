Agartala: Severe rains and thunderstorms that began Sunday night have wreaked havoc across Tripura, leaving over 1,800 homes damaged and prompting the evacuation of hundreds to relief shelters.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre’s report on Monday evening, a total of 1,835 houses have been affected, with 51 completely destroyed, 615 severely damaged, and 1,169 sustaining partial damage. The worst-hit area was Mohanpur subdivision, where 1,809 houses were impacted.

In response to the devastation, relief operations have been swiftly launched, with four relief camps set up to shelter 991 displaced individuals. Other affected areas include Jampuijala in Sepahijala district, which saw 22 homes damaged, and Jirania, where four houses were partially affected. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The storm also caused significant damage to public infrastructure. In Karbook (Gomati district), strong winds uprooted four electric poles, while one pole was brought down in Udaipur. Restoration efforts are underway with help from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). In North Tripura, a large tree fell on the Padmapur-Harichand Road in Dharmanagar, blocking traffic. Civil Defence and Aapda Mitra volunteers cleared the obstruction.

Despite the heavy rains, rivers across the state remain below danger levels. The Bijoy River in Bishalgarh recorded a water level of 11.10 metres, slightly above its bed, but not posing a flood risk. Khowai district saw the highest rainfall at 96.4 mm.

Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhas Datta reported significant damage due to hailstorms and thunderstorms, particularly in Simna constituency. Croplands, rubber plantations, and old houses were severely affected. Many families were forced to seek shelter in relief camps as their homes sustained roof damage from the continuous rainfall.