AGARTALA: The police in Tripura have arrested one person and detained seven others in connection with a clash between the BJP and the CPI-M workers late on Tuesday evening.

The BJP-CP(M ) clash had beak out in Rajdhanagar area under Kakraban police station in Gomati district of Tripura.

Tripura police said: “One political clash between BJP and CPI-M took place in Rajdhan Nagar area under Kakraban police station, Gomati district. In the clash, three shops and few vehicles have been damaged. Police immediately reached to the spot and took situation under control.”

Tripura police further said that in this matter, two FIRs have been registered.

“One person has been arrested and seven persons were detained for interrogation,” the Tripura police informed.

Also read: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s ancestral home attacked, vehicles vandalised & shops torched

The Tripura police further rubbished reports of attack on the ancestral home of former CM Biplab Deb.

“It is clarified that these reports are false and are not based on facts. Necessary police deployment has been done. Situation is under control and sharp watch is being maintained,” Tripura police added.