AGARTALA: A change of chief minister’s face in BJP-led Tripura government has failed to improve the performance of the state government.

This was claimed by CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar.

Notably, the central leadership of the BJP, in May, had cleared the name of Manik Saha to take over the post of chief minister of Tripura from Biplab Deb.

“There is no change in overall performance of the government despite the change in the chief minister’s face,” Manik Sarkar said.

The veteran Tripura CPI-M further claimed that the overall political situation in Tripura took a turn for the worse even after a new chief minister took charge of the BJP-IPFT coalition government in the state.

Moreover, on Sunday, the opposition CPI-M accused the BJP-led government in Tripura of “falsely claiming” that youths of the state have been provided with government jobs and other employment opportunities.

The CPI-M alleged that the Tripura government has been misleading the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Senior CPI-M leader and former Tripura finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha claimed that during the previous Left Front government in the state, more jobs were created compared to the current BJP-IPFT coalition government.