AGARTALA: The national investigation agency (NIA) arrested four persons in Tripura allegedly linked with human trafficking rackets.

The arrests were made on Friday (December 29) in Tripura near the India-Bangladesh border.

The arrested individuals had allegedly entered into India illegally through Tripura.

The arrests came amid the ongoing crackdown on human traffickers along the India-Bangladesh border.

The arrests took place through a collaborative effort with the Tripura police, in connection with the NIA’s human trafficking case filed in Guwahati in October this year.

On November 8 this year, the NIA arrested 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates involved in the case.