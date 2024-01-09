AGARTALA: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, authorities in Tripura, including the Tripura police, BSF, Assam Rifles and CRPF, conducted three separate actions leading to the arrest of four individuals and seizure of Yaba tablets and cannabis valued at Rs 1.90 crores.

During the night of January 8-9, the BSF, engaged in ongoing efforts to combat trans-border smuggling in Tripura, successfully confiscated 7800 Yaba tablets with a market value of Rs 39 lakhs in the Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Additionally, six cattle were rescued, and 620 kgs of sugar and other contraband items, totalling Rs 50.74 lakhs in value, were seized.

A joint operation with Customs Agartala and Sonamura led to the search of a suspected house in Kulubari village, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect.

The operation also involved the seizure of 39 packets containing 7800 Yaba tablets.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, Tripura police in the North district arrested two individuals and seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 33 lakhs.

The arrest took place on the western Ghat of Kalibari Dighi at Dharmanagar, where three drug dealers were intercepted while attempting to sell Yaba tablets.

Two suspects, identified as Bahar Uddin (24) and Sultan Ahmed (21) from Patharkandi in Assam, were arrested, and 7000 Yaba tablets were recovered, with a black market value exceeding Rs 35 lakhs.

Simultaneously, in Dhalai district, Tripura police, along with Assam Rifles and CRPF, intercepted a twelve-wheeler truck based on intelligence input.

The truck, traveling from Agartala, was searched at Betbagan Naka under Ambassa in Dhalai district, leading to the discovery of 1630 kgs of dry cannabis packed inside parcels of dried rubber sheets.

The detained driver, Kuldeep Singh, is now under custody, and the market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

A case under the NDPS Act will be registered, and investigations are underway, according to Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai.