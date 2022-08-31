AGARTALA: Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has claimed that the people of the state, particularly belonging to the indigenous communities have rejected the BJP.

He said that people’s ‘rejection’ of the BJP was reflected at the party’s Khumulwang rally, which was addressed by BJP national president JP Nadda during his visit to the state.

“If senior leaders of such a stature of any national political party arrive, they generally address public gatherings at Swami Vivekananda Stadium but this time the tradition was broken by the BJP. They selected the field at Khumulwng’s motor-stand. Before his arrival, the BJP made enough publicity efforts as we came to know one lakh people would attend the public meeting. Within a few days, the number reduced to 50,000 but in reality it was a flop show altogether. Only empty chairs were there to listen to the address of the BJP chief,” Tripura CPI-M leader Jitendra Chowdhury claimed.

He said that the people in the tribal belts of Tripura have “taught the BJP a right lesson” by not participating in the rally.

“The whole market wore a deserted look. It was a complete shutdown when the BJP started its rally. The BJP national president should communicate the experience he had at Khumulwng to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” the Tripura CPI-M leader said.

“They must realize how people have started to make distance from their deceptive politics,” he claimed.

Chowdhury also hit out at the BJP national president’s statement and said, “Before his public meeting, Nadda addressed a press conference and in his bid to show the state government in good light, he kept on saying things that had no links with the truth.”

“All the new projects or schemes that are now being inaugurated or giving fruitful results to the people of the state were started by the previous Left Front government. We don’t disagree with the fact that the projects are completed when the BJP is in power but all these projects have been sanctioned owing to the efforts and bargaining with the central government,” he said.

Chowdhury also slammed Nadda’s statement on political violence.

He said, “The culture of political violence that has been endorsed by the BJP returned back to them from another political section. We don’t support such kind of political vengeance but Nadda’s claims fell flat within a few hours.”