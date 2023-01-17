AGARTALA: Tripura government’s power department has signed a MoU with National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) for development of floating and ground mounted-based renewable energy projects in Tripura.

As per report the MoU is for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in Tripura and the MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large sized Renewable Energy Projects in Tripura and shall help Tripura government in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments and obligations.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Tripura power minister Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Dr Manik Saha were present at New Delhi.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) signed the MoU with Government of Tripura on January 16 in New Delhi for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the state.

The MoU was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC REL and Mahananda Debbarma, Director General and CEO, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

After singing of the MoU, floating and ground mounted solar projects in the reservoir and adjoining vacant submergence land will be set up, setting up of ground mounted solar projects in any other vacant land allotted by Government of Tripura in the state with/without storage facility and exploring opportunities of Renewable Energy Project Developments as may be mutually agreed between the two parties for de-carbonization and energy transition of Tripura.