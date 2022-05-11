AGARTALA: In an extremely rare display of determination, a young mother in Dhalai district of Tripura, sat for a paper in higher secondary exam with her four-day-old baby on lap.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Farjana Begum, hailing from Kamalpur town in Dhalai district of Tripura appeared for political science exam with her new-born child on her lap.

The young mother is appearing in the higher secondary examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

The authorities have also extended a helping hand towards Farjana Begun by allowing her mother to accompany her in the exam hall.

On May 6, Farjana was blessed with a baby that forced her to miss a couple of papers of Term-II of higher secondary exams held in Tripura.

She failed to appear in the exams for English and Bengali papers earlier.

Farjana Begum studies at the Krishnachandra higher secondary school in Kamalpur in Tripura, and is known to be a good student.

“I am happy that I can sit for the remaining of the papers,” Farjana said.

She added: “I consider to be lucky to be a mother as well as an exam candidate at the same time. I am sure that I can pursue my higher studies, while taking care of my child and family.”