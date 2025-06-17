Agartala: Mohan Foundation, a leading NGO in organ transplantation, has officially begun operations at GB Pant Hospital, Tripura’s premier referral hospital.

The foundation, which stands for Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network, has been working with great dedication and success in the field of organ transplantation across India, according to an official from the Tripura Health Department.

This collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed on April 17. Under the agreement, Mohan Foundation appointed Vincent Debbarma as its state-level coordinator. Debbarma joined on June 1 and is currently undergoing comprehensive training.

Hospital authorities have allocated dedicated space within the GB Pant Hospital campus for the foundation’s activities. Officials familiar with the plan also mentioned that a second transplant coordinator is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Later this month, senior representatives from the foundation will visit Agartala to lead awareness campaigns and conduct technical training sessions for physicians, surgeons, and nursing staff.

At the same time, efforts are underway to establish a steering committee with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

This committee will provide regulatory oversight and guide the expansion of transplant services across Tripura, aiming to encourage greater participation from the medical community and promote a culture of ethical and life-saving organ donation.