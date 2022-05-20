The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport at Agartala in Tripura put restrictions on the supply of aviation fuel to planes.

This step has been taken by the authorities of MBB airport at Agartala in Tripura as the aviation fuel stock at the airport is drying up fast due to floods and landslides in Assam.

Floods and landalides in Assam have adversely affected supply of aviation fuel to the MBB airport at Agartala in Tripura as it arrives from the neighbouring state.

According to a report, the existing stock of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at the MBB airport in Tripura’s Agartala will last for just 13 more days.

The restrictions will be in place for few days, MBB airport director Rajiv Kapoor told news agency PTI.

At present, the ATF stock in MBB airport at Agaryala in Tripura stands at 4.50 lakh litres, the official said.

Planes are now allowed to refuel at the MBB Airport only for the next destination due to dwindling stock of ATF.