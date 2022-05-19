AGARTALA: Decrepit condition of roads has affected the trade between India and Bangladesh through the Srimantapur integrated Check Post located in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The main road connecting Bangladesh with the Check Post has developed several potholes and heavy rains have just played spoilsport.

It has affected the operations of the goods-laden trucks.

A team of the Industries and Commerce department along with representatives of the Indian Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (IBCC) and All Tripura Merchant Association (ATMA) visited the spot for physical inspection.

Speaking to the media persons there, a senior official of the Land Port Authority of India said, “We are planning to open the Checkpost for immigration as well. Right now, only cross-border trade is going on through the facility. But, the condition of the road is downgrading day by day and it calls for immediate maintenance”.

He said as the road falls within 150 yards of the International borders it requires prior approval from the Bangladesh government.

“We shall take up the issue with authorities concerned of both the countries. We will soon meet the Bangladesh assistant high commissioner in Tripura Arif Mohammad to seek his intervention,” IBCC president Ratan Saha said.