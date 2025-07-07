Agartala: A massive rally led by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, in Tripura brought thousands onto the streets of Agartala on Monday, demanding urgent action against illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Although described as an “apolitical” movement, the event saw the presence of a significant number of Tipra Motha supporters.

However, participants made a conscious decision to avoid political symbols, instead waving only the Indian national flag to underline the patriotic and citizen-driven nature of the demonstration.

The rally began at RS Bhavan after a brief address by several prominent leaders, including Debbarma, and proceeded through major city thoroughfares before culminating at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. Authorities estimated the crowd to be nearly 5,000 strong.

In his address, Debbarma emphasized the non-political character of the rally. “I am not speaking today as a Tipra Motha MLA, but as a concerned citizen of India,” he said.

Stressing unity across all communities—tribal, Bengali, Hindu, Muslim—Debbarma called for collective resolve to address the issue of illegal immigration, which he described as a threat to Tripura’s identity and future.

He lauded the Centre’s 2025 directive instructing states to take firm action on deporting undocumented immigrants and urged the Tripura government to implement the order without delay.

He noted that similar notifications issued in 1971, 2017, and 2021 had been largely ignored but said the 2025 order gained momentum after he raised the matter with the Union Home Ministry.

“This movement is not against any Indian citizen. It’s about securing our rights, our land, and our children’s future,” Debbarma told the crowd. Drawing a striking comparison, he added, “If the United States can deport our citizens in chains, why should India offer refuge to illegal entrants from neighbouring countries?”