AGARTALA: As many as five Manipuri social organisations in Tripura have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding his immediate intervention to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The organisations have stated that the ongoing violent communal clashes in Manipur that brought about an immense humanitarian crisis in the state, is of deep concern.

The Manipuri organisations from Tripura have also called for an effective intervention by the central government into the matter.

“We are of the view that the state government as well as central government have failed to tackle the situation promptly before the situation escalated beyond control. We are also of the view that violence in Manipur is the product of the divisive communal forces,” the memorandum stated.

It further said: “It is very unfortunate that the violent situation in Manipur is not under control till date even after the imposition of Article 355 followed by the deployment of a large scale Central security forces.”

“It appears that all efforts being made by the union home minister during his visit and stay in Manipur in the last week of May ended completely in vain,” the memorandum added.

The Manipuri organisations from Tripura also said that they “are also deeply concerned about the alleged activities of some section of Rapid Action Forces (RAF) deployed by the union government for their alleged indulging in the ongoing violence which has created distrust among the general public”.

They said that it’s a matter of few days only that the whole situation can be brought under total control of the government.

“But instead the situation is worsening day by day and lives and properties of innocent people are getting destroyed. We are also surprised that our PM still maintains complete silence. Thus, in such an alarming situation, this is our intense call, that instead of being a quite spectator the Prime Minister would take a strong and effective action brings the crisis to an end. In such a situation, today we the various organizations of Manipuri society in Tripura are demanding Prime Minister to immediate intervention into the matter to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, protection of lives and properties, proper rehabilitation and adequate compensation of affected persons/families and take all measure to protect the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur amongst other demands,” the memo reads.