Agartala: A 35-year-old man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft in Belonia, located in Tripura’s South District.

According to police officials, the incident occurred at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Belonia subdivision.

The victim, identified as Babul Mia, a resident of the same area, was allegedly caught by locals who suspected him of being a thief.

“Last night, a person was detained at JNV School in Belonia on suspicion of theft. He was then assaulted by the public. When he was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer stated.

Following the incident, Babul Mia’s family members rushed to the hospital after receiving the tragic news.

“We don’t know what happened. We got a call from the hospital and were informed of his death. We rushed there but still have no clarity on how he died,” said a grieving family member.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident, and legal action will be taken against those involved.