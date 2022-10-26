Agartala: The police in Tripura’s South district arrested a suspected drug dealer with 10 grams of suspected heroin.

The person was arrested by the Belonia Police from the Amjad Nagar area.

On Tuesday evening, the police received information about the presence of contraband at the house of a person named Abdul Rob in Amjad Nagar.

The police were informed that the house was stocked with the drug named paraphernalia.

Based on that information, a search operation was conducted at the house.

In the raid, the police managed to recover at least 10 grams of heroin.

With the recovery, the police immediately arrested Abdul Rob, the owner of the house.

He was immediately arrested and brought to Belonia police station. Paritosh Das, officer in charge of Belonia Police Station said a case has been taken up against Abdul Rob under the NDPS Act.