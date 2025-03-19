Tripura: Man arrested on charges of challenged wife’s gang rape

Agartala: Tripura police on Wednesday arrested an individual who was allegedly involved in the gang rape of his own wife.

The official said that the police identified the accused as Subrata Dey, a resident of Jogendra Nagar area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Investigating officer of the case Susmita Debnath states that the victim of the incident is especially challenged. She faces some difficulties in speaking, Debnath said.

Debnath further states that the Police came to light about the incident when the father of the victim lodged a complaint at the police station on March 14, 2025.

According to the complaint, the accused and some friends of the victim raped the woman at the residence of her father, Debnath said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Debnath also mentioned that the incident occurred on January 05 this year. The FIR named as many as six persons.

Police have arrested the husband of the rape survivor and five others are still absconding, Debnath added.