AGARTALA: A 27-year-old man in Tripura has been sent to life imprisonment by a special court in the state for rapping a two-year-old girl back in 2020.

The sentence was pronounced by the court after it found Joydeep Mandal – the convict – guilty of raping the two-year-old girl at Muhuripur village in South Tripura district in February 2020.

Mandal, who hails from RK Ganj village in Santir Bazaar, was found guilty under section 376(2)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

Along with the sentence of life imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict, which will be paid to the victim.

On February 7, 2020, at around 8:30 PM, Joydeb Mandal had visited the house of the victim to spend the night as he and the victim’s father were relatives.

Finding the two-year-old girl alone in a room, Joydeb raped her.

On hearing the girl’s hue and cry, the mother of the victim immediately rushed to her rescue and found that her daughter had sustained head injuries and Joydeb was sleeping with her.

When the mother raised the alarm, Joydeb fled from the crime scene.

Later, the family lodged a complaint and an investigation was launched, following which Joydeep Mandal was arrested.