The fountain to be installed at the Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala in Tripura will be 120 metres tall.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the financing of the project.

”In this project, we will install a fountain that will be Asia’s largest fountain. The height will be 120 meters and the work is expected to be completed by January 2023,” informed CEO of ASCL Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav said.

“The state government would spend Rs 78 crore of the Rs 294 crore provided by the federal government. The Agartala Smart City Limited project has a total budget of Rs 372 crore, of which Rs 342 crore have been spent on construction thus far,” he added.