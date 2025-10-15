Agartala: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency return to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura on Tuesday afternoon after a bird reportedly hit the aircraft shortly after take-off, airport officials said.

The flight, which took off at around 12:40 pm, returned to Agartala nearly 20 minutes later after the pilot detected a possible bird strike. The bird strike reportedly caused a technical snag in the aircraft’s engine.

“The flight is currently grounded at the airport. A team of engineers has arrived, and repair work is underway. Once they complete the inspection and necessary repairs, they will conduct a test run to confirm the aircraft’s airworthiness,” an airport official said.

The incident caused panic among passengers, but all of them remained safe. The airline rescheduled the travel plans of the affected passengers, according to officials.

“Some passengers took subsequent flights today, while others have been rebooked for tomorrow,” the official added.

Bird strikes continue to pose a recurring challenge for flight operations across the country.

In a recent meeting, the MBB Airport safety panel decided to relocate nearby meat shops and markets to prevent bird activity near the airport.

Authorities will also shift anything that attracts birds to the vicinity. Additionally, sources said that high-rise buildings obstructing visibility are likely to be demolished.