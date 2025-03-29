Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching posts or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor in 2025. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. There are also a large number of colleges affiliated to the university.

Name of posts :

Associate Professor (Law)

Assistant Professor (Law)

Associate Professor (History)

Assistant Professor (Sanskrit)

Associate Professor (Chemistry)

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)

No. of posts :

Associate Professor (Law) : 1

Assistant Professor (Law) : 1

Associate Professor (History) : 1

Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) : 1

Associate Professor (Chemistry) : 2

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria for all posts shall be in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2018 and as amended from time to time by UGC & Mo?.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for their above posts through the website https://curec.samarth.ac.in/

Last date of submission of Online Application is 18.04.2025 (24:00 hours)

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 1000/-

OBC/SC/ST : Rs. 500/-

PWBD and EWS : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

