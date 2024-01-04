Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the SERB-DST purely time bound project entitled “Switching and memory applications of organic molecules, organo-clay and organic-inorganic hybrids assembled onto thin films.” From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University altogether is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has also taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 places to visit in Northeast India in January to rejuvenate yourself for a fresh start to 2024

Essential Qualification :

i) Masters’ degree in Physics and other relevant subjects with at least 60% marks

ii) CSIR/UGC-NET (Equivalent qualification/fellowship) or valid GATE score

Also Read : Fruits that improve fertility in both men and women

How to apply :

Candidates should apply with their detailed CV (including date of birth, contact details – phone number, email and postal address, educational / professional qualifications, NET/GATE / equivalent qualification and publications) via email to sahussain@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before 5th January, 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







