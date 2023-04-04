Tripura Jobs : Tripura University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) on temporary basis for Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi Sponsored Project entitled “Infrared Signature of Paediatric surgical wound thermo graphic profiles and early stage test-accuracy study to predict the surgical site infection and development of deep learning based artificial intelligence technique for automatic image segmentation” under Dr. Mrinal Kanti Bhowmik, Co-Principal Investigator, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: Rs 31,000/- + 9% HRA

Qualification : Candidate must have a first class M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with a knowledge of C/C++/MATLAB/Python programming. Preference will be given to the candidates with knowledge in IR Imaging.

How to apply : Candidates must send a complete Bio-data (containing valid phone number) with self-attested copies of testimonials, certificates, and mark sheets as a single email with attachments to mrinalkantibhowmik@tripurauniv.ac.in within 6th April, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

