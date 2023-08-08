Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one (1) Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Fellow on a temporary basis for aIUAC granted project entitled “Understanding the efficiency of hexamine removal from simulated sewage water by low ionizing radiation exposed MicromonosporacitreaSRCHD01 and Micrococcus luteusSRCHD02” under Prof Shaon Ray Chaudhuri, Principal Investigator, Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. with at least 55% marks in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/any other allied subject with experience of handling microbes. NET/GATE qualification is preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 25,000/- per month for NET/GATE qualified candidate for the first two years and Rs. 28,000/- per month for 3rd year. Otherwise (non-NET/GATE) it shall be Rs. 14,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs. 16,000/- per month for the 3rd year.

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on 21st August, 2023 at 12.00 noon in the Department of Microbiology, Tripura University. The short-listed candidates will be informed by 18th August 2023. The candidate can appear for the interview offline as well as online (any one option).

How to apply : The applicant must submit complete bio-data, cover letter along with self-attested copies of testimonials (certificates, mark sheets, publications) through email to shaonraychaudhuri@tripurauniv.ac.in by 15th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here