Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant administrative positions or jobs in Tripura University
Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Financial Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar.
Name of post : Finance Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : A Master’s Degree with Commerce or Business Administration (Finance) or comparable equivalent degree in relevant area with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale from a recognized University / Institute
Experience : At least 15 years of post qualification experience
Name of post : Controller of Examinations
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
Experience : At least 15 years of post qualification experience
Name of post : Librarian
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
Experience : At least 10 years of post qualification experience
Name of post : Deputy Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
Experience : At least 5 years of post qualification experience
Name of post : Assistant Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in up to 17:30 hrs. of 12th December 2023
Application Fees :
- General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 1000/-
- SC / ST : Rs. 500/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here