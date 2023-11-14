Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant administrative positions or jobs in Tripura University

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Financial Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s Degree with Commerce or Business Administration (Finance) or comparable equivalent degree in relevant area with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale from a recognized University / Institute

Experience : At least 15 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Experience : At least 15 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Experience : At least 10 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Experience : At least 5 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in up to 17:30 hrs. of 12th December 2023

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here