Tripura Jobs Tripura Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions under Society for Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital

Society for Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Staff Nurse.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

Essential Qualification :

(a) Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and should be registered with the Central/State Nursing Council.

(b) Desirable Degree in BSc Nursing / MSc Nursing, with Registration from Tripura Nursing Council.

Also Read : 10 baby girl names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi

Experience : Minimum one year working experience in the reputed health institution.

Salary : Rs. 15274/- per month

Age Limit : 18 years to 40 years ( 5 years relaxation for ST/SC) as on 06.11.2023

Also Read : Crossbeats to launch India’s first smartwatch with Ebook function in Diwali

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form to the H.R. Section of the Society along with self attested copies of relevant documents and two recent passport size photographs. Prescribed form may be collected from H.R section on cash payment of Rs.50/ from 01.11.2023 to 15.11.2023 during office hours. Last date of receipt of application form is 15.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here