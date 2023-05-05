Tripura Jobs : RARC Agartala Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala.

Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Ayurveda) purely on contractual basis for Pharmacovigilance Project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BAMS degree in Ayurveda from any recognized university

Desirable Qualification :

a) Preference will be given to those who possess MD./MS.(Ayurveda) or who have previous research experience i.e. having worked for any research project funded by the Ministry of AYUSH, 1CMR, CSIR, DST or equivalent organization.

b) Skills of drafting editing of Scientific documents/articles/Technical Reports etc.

c) Working knowledge of computer applications (M.S. Office)

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as per rule

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 35 years as on 15.05.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15.05.2023 (Monday) at 10:00 AM at Regional Ayurveda Research Centre, Agartala

How to apply : Candidates should submit the duly filled application in the prescribed format with a set of self-attested photocopies of relevant documents along with 02 Passport size Photographs and original documents for verification on the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here