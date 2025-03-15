Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support-III under the project entitled “Process development for prodigiosin production in bioreactor and evaluation of nanoparticle based prodigiosin therapies for triple negative breast cancer cell lines.”

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Consolidated amount of Rs. 28,000/- + HRA for first two years & increment @5% on initial emoluments after completion of every two years, subject to performance review.

Essential Qualification:

Three years graduate degree in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Food Technology, Food Science and Technology, Genetic Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Chemistry or Allied life sciences. Three years post qualification experience

OR

PG in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Food Technology, Food Science and Technology. PG also in Genetic Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Chemistry or Allied life sciences.

OR

Four years Graduate degree in Biotechnology, Biochemical Engineering, Bioengineering, Biotechnology & Biochemical Engineering. Four years Graduate degree also in Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Food Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and allied disciplines.

Desirable: Candidates should have knowledge in computational and experimental fields related to the project and publications in SCI/SCIE/Scopus.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26th March 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Bioengineering , 2nd Floor, Science Block, NIT Agartala, Tripura

How to apply :

Interested candidate should send their filled application (in the attached format) including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications, other supporting documents and a statement of interest on or before Interview date and time. The application should be sent to Dr. Biswanath Bhunia, Department of Bioengineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India or through e-mail at [email protected] with subject line “Application for Project Technical Support-III Position in ICMR Project”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here