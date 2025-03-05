Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the research project funded by IIT Guwahati TIDF TIH sponsored research project entitled “Underwater Image Classification using Ensemble Learning Models.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Consolidated amount of Rs. 37000/- + HRA

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

a. Scholars who gets selection through National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

b. The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER etc.

Desirable: M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / IT / Communication / equivalent with Artificial Intelligence / Computer Vision / Acoustic Communication / any other related specialization. The primary role is to assist in research activities under the guidance of the Principal Investigator (PI) as well as Co-Principal Investigator (Co-PI) also. Research activities include design and development of ensemble learning models for underwater image classification, preparation of high-quality documentation, including detailed reports and presentations etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21.03.2025 from 10:00 AM onwards altogether. The venue is in National Institute Of Technology, Agartala, Jirania, Tripura, India, Pin – 799046

How to apply :

Candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before 14.03.2025. The application should be sent to Dr. Awnish Kumar, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India and Dr. Prashant Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India through e-mail to [email protected] and [email protected] keeping [email protected] in CC

Applicants shall bring along with them the original degree(s)/certificate(s) and also experience

certificate(s) at the time of interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here