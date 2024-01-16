Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate I and Project Associate II for the research project entitled “Artificial Intelligence Based Device and Database Design for Precision Agriculture” funded by SMDP-C2S under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs 45000/- per month (Consolidated) (increment per year will be as per the rules of project funding agency)

Qualification :

PhD awarded or PhD thesis submitted in the fields of Embedded Systems/ VLSI/ Microelectronics/ IoT or relevant field of Engineering with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks (or) CGPA of 6.5/10 in UG and PG under OC/OBC category and 55% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA of 6.0 for SC/ST candidates.

Knowledge in VLSI CAD tools, MATLAB, Networking skill, Embedded system, Al, ML ,sensors preferable.

Name of post : Project Associate II

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs 40000/- per month (Consolidated) (increment per year will be as per the rules of project funding agency)

Qualification :

ME/MTech in the fields of Embedded Systems/VLSI/Microelectronics/IoT or relevant field with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks (or) CGPA of 6.5/10 in UG and PG under OC/OBC category and 55% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA of 6.0 for SC/ST candidates.

Knowledge in VLSI CAD tools, MATLAB, Networking skill, Embedded system, AI, ML, sensors preferable.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of their applications along with relevant documents by post to Dr. Biman Debbarma, Room No. ECF 304, Department of ECE, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, Tripura or through email at bimandebbarma.ece@nita.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 29th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



