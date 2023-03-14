Tripura Jobs : NIT Agartala Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the project titled “Conversion analysis of the syngas production from single-use absorbent waste materials and its applicability for power generation in industries/hospitals through RCCI combustion” under Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : M.Tech/ME in Mechanical/Energy Engineering with specialization in Fluid/ Thermal Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 and above. Relaxation for SC/ST & PH as per Government of India norms. The candidate should be GATE qualified.

Also Read : Holi 2023 : 6 beautiful names for baby boys and baby girls inspired by the divine love of Radha Krishna

Desirable Qualification & Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with working experience relevant to the project.

Salary : Rs. 31,000.00 per month consolidated

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on last date of application (relaxation as per the

norms/orders of Government of India).

How to apply : Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply in the prescribed application form (Given on the Institute website www.nita.ac.in), appending the self-attested scanned copies of the certificates. All the documents should be merged in a single PDF file and send to psingh.me@nita.ac.in or dr.psingh@outlook.com on or before 31st March, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia