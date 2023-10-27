Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Officer on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Ex-Servicemen/ Retired from State or Central Govt. Police service/ Para Military forces Preferably from the rank of DSP or equivalent with meritorious service records as DSP for 3 years.

Remuneration : Rs.50.000/- per month consolidated. For official tour/visits, TA/DA will be admissible as per rules

Age Limit : 62 years as on 01-09-2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nita.ac.in/ (Google Form link) up to 30th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





