Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer / Campus Doctor, Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Medical Officer / Campus Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the

Indian Medical Council Act. 1956 (102 of 1956)and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Desirable : Post Graduate Qualification, preferably MD in General Medicine, or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. Candidates with experience will be given preference.

Remuneration : Rs.60, 000/- per month consolidated

Age : 35 years (Maximum) as on 01-09-2023. (Retired personnel not exceeding 62 years as on 01-09-2023 can be considered).

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : As per rules and regulations of NIT Agartala

Remuneration : Minimum Pay Level 14 A (Rs. 159100-220200) as per 7th CPC

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 39

Qualification : As per rules and regulations of NIT Agartala

Remuneration : Minimum Pay Level 13A2 (Rs. 139600-211300) as per 7th CPC

How to apply :

For the posts of Professor & Associate Professor, candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://hr.nita.ac.in/ up to 8th November 2023

For the post of Medical Officer / Campus Doctor, candidates are requested to fill up the Google forms Link: https://forms.gle/bg4uQWzBVPkf85vz9 by 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2