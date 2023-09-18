Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Professional Trainee in its Central Library.
Name of post : Library Professional Trainee
No. of posts : 3
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Also Read : Golden Temple decked up in flowers on Prakash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib
Essential Qualifications: First Division in Master of Library and Information Science (M.LI.Sc) or
equivalent from recognized Indian universities. The applicant must have passed MLIS or equivalent
examination in the year 2022 or 2023. However, those expecting the results before the written exam
and interview date may also apply but must produce the final marks sheet of MLIS at the time of the
written exam and interview, in proof of having passed the examination with First Division. Candidates who passed the MLIS or equivalent examination before 2022 need not apply.
Also Read : 5 micronutrients to include for having glowing skin
Age : Not exceeding 27 years (As on the last date of the Application).
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/5KZ4ycLMhjUYz7Vb8 on or before 25th September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here